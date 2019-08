TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 2019 Pokémon World Championships kicked off on Aug 18 in Washington DC. Among the competitors in the junior league for the video game “Pokémon VGC” was ten-year-old Taiwanese, Pi Wu (吳比), who reached first place, a first for Taiwan.

During the competition, Wu Pi defeated competitors form 35 other countries while draped in Taiwan’s flag, not only bringing back home a “Poke trophy,” but a sum of US$10,000 (around NT$310,000).