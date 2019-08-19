UK’s Prince Andrew ‘appalled’ by Jeffrey Epstein claims

The British royal palace released a statement on Monday that Prince Andrew “has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the third child and second oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He rejected the renewed suggestions in British media that he may have been involved in the alleged sex crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, who had been a one-time friend.

“His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behavior is abhorrent,” Buckingham Palace wrote.

The royals released the statement after Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper obtained a 6 December 2010 video showing Andrew inside the convicted pedophile’s New York home waving goodbye to a young woman.

The video was recorded after Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution of a minor in 2008.

Epstein and the British royal family

Prince Andrew’s friendship with Epstein has been a heated topic of discussion in British tabloids.

The Mail on Monday said that the prince had hosted Epstein at Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth II’s home in Scotland.

Andrew also reportedly hosted Epstein a year later in 2000 at Sandringham, another royal residence in Norfolk, eastern England.

Woman claims abuse by Epstein and Andrew

One of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre (previously Virginia Roberts), has testified that at age 17 she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London, as well as in New York and on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

A US judge struck from the record the allegations, saying that the “lurid details” were unnecessary in deciding a civil case concerning Epstein.

The royal family has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them “false and without foundation.”

The Duke of York touched on the subject during the 2015 World Economic Forum in Davos, saying, “I wish to reiterate and reaffirm the statements already made on my behalf by Buckingham Palace. My focus is my work.”

Prince Andrew under scrutiny

In 2011, after ten years as Britain’s former special representative for international trade and investment, the prince gave up the post due to alleged involvement with Epstein and other controversial figures.

He continues to have a minor role in royal affairs. In 2014, the prince set up an initiative called Pitch@Palace to bring together tech entrepreneurs.

In light of the Epstein scandals, Prince Andrew is reported to be on vacation in Spain.

Epstein death

Epstein was found dead on August 10 at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York. A coroner ruled the death as suicide.

Epstein had been awaiting trial on charges for the sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls as young as 14 in the early 2000s.

The unusual circumstances surrounding his death sparked controversy and authorities demanded an investigation into his death.

The well-connected American financier, whose circle of friends and acquaintances included a long list of politicians, socialites, and celebrities including Donald Trump before he was president and former US President Bill Clinton.

mvb (AFP, AP)

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/