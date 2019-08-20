周天成首輪大戰丹麥老將 激戰3局艱辛晉級 | Chou Tien-chen defeats Danish heavyweight in Badminton World Championships first round

【看英文中國郵報學英文】瑞士巴塞爾羽球世錦賽開打，男單首輪我國羽球一哥周天成面對33歲的丹麥名將Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus意外陷入苦戰，激戰三局後、才驚險以21:15、17:21、21:17過關，下一場將和克羅埃西亞好手Zvonimir Durkinjak交鋒。

In his first match at the 2019 BWF World Championships held in Basel, Switzerland, Taiwan’s shuttler in men’s single Chou Tien-chen faced an uphill battle against 33-year old Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark. After overcoming the threshold and winning with a 21-15, 17-21, 21-17 victory, Chou’s next rival will be the Croatian, Zvonimir Durkinjak.

周天成近期狀態絕佳，被視為是本次世錦賽僅次於球王桃田賢斗的奪冠熱門之一，首局他也的確很快就拉開差距，一開始就拉出了9分的領先，雖然Vittinghus曾一度追近，但小天還是穩住陣腳以21:15先下一城。

Chou’s odds remain high, with some saying the Taiwanese ace is only second to reigning world No.1, Kento Momota. At the start of his first match yesterday (Aug. 19), Chou started with a comfortable 9-point lead, and although Vittinghuis was able to close the gap, Chou closed the first set with 21-15.

次局開始Vittinghus慢慢打出自己的節奏，反觀周天成則是失誤開始增加，讓對手慢慢掌握主導權，以21:17將戰局給扳平。

However, by the second set, Vittinghus seemed to regain his footing. Coupled with Chen’s increasing faults, Vittinghus gained the upper hand and closed the set with 21-17, resulting in a draw.

決勝局雙方互相拉鋸，周天成曾以7:8落後給對手，不過他頂住壓力連拿5分反超；Vittinghus雖然仍緊咬比分不放，但在14:16之後，他失誤慢慢增加，周天成也抓住機會，迅速的以21:17結束比賽。

Chou struggled at first during the final set, falling behind his opponent 7-8, but pushed ahead with five straight points. At 14-16, Vittinghus began losing ground as the number of faults increased. Seizing the moment, Chou closed the game 21-17 against his Danish rival.