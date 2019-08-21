泰好了！台灣延續泰國落地簽免費至明年四月底 | Thailand extends visa fee waiver for Taiwanese visitors until 2020

【看英文中國郵報學英文】泰國觀光與體育部長披帕於日前表示，政府針對21個國家和地區的落地簽免費政策原應於今年10月31日到期，但為繼續推動觀光業發展，新一輪簽證優惠措施為包含臺灣在內的其他19個國家和地區延長落地簽免費直至明年4月30日。

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, announced earlier this week the extension of visa on arrival (VOA) fee waiver for 19 countries, including Taiwan, until Apr. 30, 2020. The VOA-waiver policy was supposed to expire by the end of Oct. 2019. The extension was approved in an effort to boost tourism.

原本前往泰國需花費泰國落地簽證2000泰銖，自從泰國政府釋出簽證減免政策後，有效帶動觀光人潮。現行臺灣人到泰國旅遊的主要簽證分為三種：電子落地簽證、落地簽證和觀光簽證。

Passport holders of Taiwan, along with citizens of other 20 countries, are eligible to apply for a Thailand VOA, meaning that visa can be obtained at arrival. For tourism purposes, VOA, electronic VOA or e-VOA and tourist visa are the three main options for Taiwanese visitors.

落地簽免費政策延長後，若要線上辦理電子落地簽省去排隊文書時間也只需多付600泰銖。趁著減免政策，可以省去辦理簽證的大量時間、心力和2000泰銖，可說是臺灣遊客的一大福音。

The VOA fee for Taiwanese was THB 2000 before it was waived. Travelers from Taiwan can also apply in advance for an e-VOA online, which costs THB 600, to avoid queuing in airports for the visa.