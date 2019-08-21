蜘蛛人正式與漫威破局 | Spider-Man officially breaks with Marvel Universe

【看英文中國郵報學英文】索尼影業今（21）日證實與迪士尼談判破裂，旗下的電影人物「蜘蛛人」將退出未來的漫威系列電影。

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. confirmed today (Aug. 21) that they are breaking ties with Disney, meaning that Spider-Man would leave Marvel Universe.

此外，索尼表示，雖然對此決定感到失望，但還是尊重迪士尼的決定，至於漫威總裁凱文費吉則不會再參與未來「蜘蛛人」電影的製作。

Sony said they are “disappointed” about the split but respected Disney’s decision, adding that Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, would no longer be the producer of future Spider-Man films. Marvel Studios is owned by Disney.

Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. (1/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

「蜘蛛人」為漫威漫畫角色之一，1999年漫威將蜘蛛人的電影版權授權給索尼。

Spider-Man is a Marvel Comics character, while it licensed the role’s film rights to Sony in 1999.

2015年，漫威公司與索尼共同宣布蜘蛛人將會參與漫威電影，那次的協議讓迪士尼與漫威能夠和索尼合作，除了推出一系列「蜘蛛人」電影之外，還出現於其他漫威英雄系列電影之中。

In 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment jointly announced that Spider-Man would appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The deal indicated that Disney and Marvel Studios could co-produce with Sony Pictures in Spider-Man films, while Spider-Man could appear in Marvel superhero series as well.

由湯姆·霍蘭德飾演的「蜘蛛人」總共出現在五部漫威電影：2016年《美國隊長3：英雄內戰》、2017年《蜘蛛人：返校日》、2018年《復仇者聯盟：無限之戰》及今年《復仇者聯盟：終局之戰》與《蜘蛛人：離家日》。

Spider-Man has been in five Marvel movies – Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), all of which starred Tom Holland.