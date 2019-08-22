陷版權風波 流行天后泰勒絲計畫重錄舊歌 | Taylor Swift says she plans to re-record her songs’ masters

【看英文中國郵報學英文】在流行天后泰勒絲的音樂版權被音樂經紀人Scooter Braun買下後，她計畫重新錄製她所有的舊歌曲。

Taylor Swift plans to re-record her songs after her catalog was purchased by popular music manager Scooter Braun.

美國無線電視台(CBS)週三在節目上播出與泰勒絲預錄的訪談，主持人問到泰勒絲是否考慮重新錄製舊歌以獲得新版權，對此泰勒絲回應：「那當然。」當主持人問及這是否已經是個計畫，泰勒絲也回答道：「肯定要的。」

“CBS Sunday Morning” previewed some of its pre-taped interview with Swift on Wednesday. The reporter asks Swift if she would consider re-recording her songs in order to own the new versions, and Swift said, “Oh yeah.” When asked if that was the plan, Swift replied with: “Yeah, absolutely.”

在六月底，Braun旗下的公司宣布將併購泰勒絲的前東家Big Machine唱片公司，因此泰勒絲出道前期的六張專輯版權也將為Braun所有，其中包含獲得葛萊美年度最佳專輯殊榮的《無懼的愛》、《1989》。

In late June, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced that it had acquired Big Machine Label Group, which was led by Scott Borchetta and home to Swift’s first six albums, including the Grammy winners for album of the year, 2008’s “Fearless” and 2014’s “1989.”

泰勒絲表示，去年十一月她選擇不再與Big Machine續約而改與環球唱片簽約，原因就在她知道若繼續待在Big Machine，她將失去未來專輯的版權。

Swift said last November that she signed with Universal Music Group instead of staying at Big Machine because she knew that re-signing would only result in her not owning her future work.

Braun是多為大咖明星的經紀人，包含小賈斯汀(Justin Bieber)、亞莉安娜(Ariana Grande)。

Braun manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

完整的節目訪談將會在星期日早上九點於美國無線電視台(CBS)播出。

The full interview will air Sunday on CBS at 9 a.m. Eastern.