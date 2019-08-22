Syrian government opens corridor for civilians in rebel area

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s Foreign Ministry says a “humanitarian corridor” has been opened so that civilians in a besieged, rebel-held area in the north of Hama province can leave.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the corridor was opened in the village of Soran, on the southern edge of the rebel-held area, which Syrian troops have laid siege on the day before.

The besieged area is home to tens of thousands of civilians, as well as insurgents and Turkish troops based in one observation post. Since a deal with Russia last year, Turkey has maintained 12 such posts in and around Idlib province.

The recent rapid advance by the Syrian army in the country’s northwestern region marks a major blow for insurgents in their last remaining stronghold in Idlib.