Papuan students hold independence rally in Indonesia capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A group of nearly 100 West Papuan students in Indonesia’s capital have staged a protest against racism and called for independence for their region.

The protesters marched down a main road leading to Indonesia’s army headquarters and presidential palace on Thursday chanting “Freedom Papua” and holding banners reading “We are not monkeys.”

Many in the crowd were wearing headbands with a morning star flag that is a separatist group symbol.

There have been a number of protests this week triggered by videos circulated widely on the internet showing police, backed by soldiers, calling Papuan students “monkeys” and “dogs.”

Papua is a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.