羅興亞人不願接受遣返回家 | No Rohingya turn up for planned repatriation to Myanmar

【看英文中國郵報學英文】孟加拉官方表示，羅興亞穆斯林寧可待在孟加拉擁擠的難民營裡也不願接受週四的遣返回緬甸家鄉，因為他們拒絕回到一個無法保證其安全及公民權的地方。

No Rohingya Muslims staying in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh turned up for a planned repatriation to Myanmar on Thursday because they want to be guaranteed safety and citizenship first, officials said.

孟加拉難民問題專員Abul Kalam表示，孟加拉政府及聯合國難民署從週二開始，訪談了295個羅興亞家庭，然而沒有任何一個家庭表示同意回去緬甸。

Bangladesh refugee commissioner Abul Kalam said none of the 295 families interviewed since Tuesday by the Bangladesh government and the U.N.’s refugee agency had agreed to return to Myanmar.

Abul Kalam說：「沒有任何羅興亞人會想要在他們得到訴求的回應前回去。」

“Not a single Rohingya wants to go back without their demands being met,” he told reporters.

羅興亞穆斯林長期以來要求緬甸政府給予他們公民權、安全保障、還有他們在家鄉原本的土地及房子。

Rohingya Muslims have long demanded that Myanmar should give them citizenship, safety and their own land and homes they left behind.

緬甸政府先前表示遣返從這週四開始，並保證一千戶以上、至少三千名羅興亞難民可以回緬甸。緬甸是以佛教徒為大宗的國家。

Myanmar earlier said the repatriation would start on Thursday. The Buddhist-majority country has certified more than 3,000 refugees from more than 1,000 families as eligible for repatriation.

孟加拉總理謝赫·哈西娜說道，孟加拉政府不會強迫難民離開，除非他們同意才會將他們遣返。

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government will not force the refugees to return and the repatriation will only happen if they are willing.

從2017年八月開始，緬甸軍隊以反暴動為名進行嚴厲的軍事行動，超過七萬名的羅興亞人從緬甸逃亡到孟加拉。這場軍事鎮壓之中，強暴、殺戮、焚燒建築都不足為奇。

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled across the border to Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military began a harsh counterinsurgency campaign against Rohingya in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. The army-led campaign involved mass rapes, killings and the burning of homes.

緬甸並不承認羅興亞人的公民身分，甚至不承認羅興亞一族是其國家民族之一，造成羅興亞人無國籍的狀態。在緬甸，羅興亞人更受到各種形式的歧視。

Myanmar has refused to recognize Rohingya as citizens or even as one of its ethnic groups, rendering them stateless, and they also face other forms of state-sanctioned discrimination.

聯合國難民署週二發表的聲明中表示，在訪談中，許多羅興亞人說如果條件允許的話，他們想要回家。

The UNHCR said in a statement Thursday that many Rohingya interviewed actually want to go home if the conditions are met.

聲明中寫道：「許多人說，只要條件允許，能夠保證他們的公民身份、集會自由及居住安全，他們希望能盡快回到緬甸的家鄉。」

“Many stated that they do hope to go home to Myanmar as soon as conditions allow and that assurances regarding their citizenship status, freedom of movement, and security in Myanmar could be provided,” it said.

聲明表示，聯合國組織必須進入難民的家鄉。

It said U.N. agencies need access to the refugees’ home areas.

「建立自信很重要…在羅興亞人回到若開邦後，讓聯合國難民署及聯合國開發計劃署能夠有計畫的進入難民們原來與未來可能居住的區域很重要。」聲明寫道。

“Building confidence is essential … it is essential that UNHCR and UNDP have more predictable and effective access to refugees’ places of origin and potential areas of return in Rakhine state,” it said.

政府表示，週三及週四難民營裡相當平靜，不像去年十一月，當時有上千名羅興亞人抗議，因為他們害怕被強制遣返。

Officials said the situation in the camps was calm on Wednesday and Thursday, unlike in November last year, when thousands protested what they feared might be a forced repatriation then.

然而，Ramzan Begum表示她的婆婆在週三晚上從難民營裡的家離開，不知道逃亡到哪裡，直到週四都沒回來。

Nevertheless, Ramzan Begum said her mother-in-law had fled their home in the refugee camp for an unknown destination on Wednesday night and had not returned on Thursday.

Begum說：「她（婆婆）跟他們說她不要回去（緬甸），然後在昨（週三）晚離家。」

“She told us she will not go back (to Myanmar) and left the home last night,” Begum said.

許多難民表示他們只有在聯合國監督的情況下才願意回去，而不是緬甸政府。

Many refugees have said they want to go back under direct U.N. supervision, not under the Myanmar government.

一份去年由聯合國進行的調查，建議以「種族清洗」「戰爭」「對羅興亞人不人道鎮壓」等罪名起訴緬甸高級軍事指揮官。緬甸駁回控訴。

A U.N.-established investigation last year recommended the prosecution of Myanmar’s top military commanders on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for the crackdown on the Rohingya. Myanmar dismissed the allegations.