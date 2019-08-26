李奧納多募款救亞馬遜 | Fund backed by DiCaprio pledges $5M to Amazon amid fires

【看英文中國郵報學英文】一項由影星李奧納多·狄卡皮歐（Leonardo DiCaprio）發起的環境募款希望募集5百萬美金（約台幣1.5億），幫助被大火吞噬的亞馬遜森林。

A new environmental foundation backed by Leonardo DiCaprio is pledging $5 million in aid to the Amazon, which has been swept by wildfires.

Earth Alliance 是由李奧納多、慈善家勞倫·鮑威爾·賈伯斯與布萊恩·謝斯共同創辦。週日，Earth Alliance網站上發起了亞馬遜森林募資。另外，還有以修復「地球之肺」巴西雨林為名尋求募款。

Earth Alliance was created last month by DiCaprio and philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth. On Sunday, it launched the Amazon Forest Fund in an announcement on their website. The alliance is also seeking donations to help repair the Brazilian rainforest, called the “lungs of the planet.”

根據巴西聯邦專家報告，今年野火發生的總數較去年2018年同期高出84%。

Brazilian federal experts reported a record number of wildfires across the country this year, up 84% over the same period in 2018.

募款將會分配到五組負責處理野火問題的地方團體。

The funds will be distributed to five local groups working to combat the problem.