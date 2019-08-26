Young Afghan women barely remember Taliban but fear a return

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Young women in Afghanistan are the most vulnerable population, and perhaps the most defiant, as the United States and the Taliban near a deal on ending America’s longest war.

Worried about losing what they’ve gained over nearly two decades, they demand a voice in high-level talks to determine their country’s future.

About two-thirds of Afghanistan’s population is 25 or younger, with little or no memory of the Taliban’s harsh form of Islamic law prior to the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

The invasion pushed out the Taliban, who had sheltered al-Qaida and its leader Osama bin Laden. They had also imposed a harsh form of Islamic law that kept women out of public view.

Now as a peace deal looks imminent, few know what will happen once and if the Taliban return.