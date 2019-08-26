教宗籲為亞馬遜大火祈禱 | Pope, urging prayers, says Amazon forest vital for our Earth

【看英文中國郵報學英文】天主教教宗方濟各（Pope Francis）表示亞馬遜叢林對地球來說至關重要，並呼籲信徒祈禱火勢能盡快獲得控制。

Pope Francis says the Amazon forest is vital for our Earth and is urging prayers that fires there are quickly controlled.

國際社會對巴西大火非常關心，而方濟各也在週日發聲關注這場對世界環境狀況給予重擊的一場災難。

Francis added his voice Sunday to the chorus of international concern that the blazes in Brazil will have grave repercussions on the world’s environmental health.

來自巴西鄰國阿根廷的教宗在週日時對凡蒂岡聖彼得堡廣場上的群眾說道，對於亞馬遜大火：「我們都很擔心。」他提醒群眾亞馬遜身為地球綠色的肺，對地球而言非常重要。

The pontiff, who is from the neighboring South American nation of Argentina, told the public in St. Peter’s Square that “we’re all worried” about the vast Amazon fires. He warned that that green “lung of forest is vital for our planet.”

教宗說道：「讓我們一起祈禱，用盡全力的祈禱，希望大火能盡速得到控制。」

Francis said “let us pray so that, with the efforts of all, they are controlled as quickly as possible.”

這場大火不只點燃了巴西境內的反政府示威運動，也在近期於法國舉行的G7高峰會上成為迫切討論的議題。

The blazes have sparked anti-government protests in Brazil and became a pressing issue for leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.