影／全台最高齡網紅「快樂嬤」劉張秀驟世 粉絲哭了｜Fans mourn the passing of Taiwan’s oldest YouTuber

【看英文中國郵報學英文】全台最高齡的網紅，86歲YouTuber「快樂嬤」劉張秀，她常在影片中教大家做古早味料理、可愛的笑聲和逗趣的回應，深受網友喜愛；24日傳出不幸病逝的消息。消息一出，短短20分鐘就湧入2萬粉絲難過哀悼，也讓粉絲萬般不捨。

Taiwanese netizens are in mourning after receiving news on Aug. 24 of the death of Taiwan’s oldest Youtuber, Liu Chang-Hsiu a.k.a ‘Happy Mama’ (快樂嬤), due to failing health. Around 20 thousand followers responded just 20 minutes after the news was posted online. Happy Mama was adored for her teasing responses, her knowledge of old cooking methods, and adorable smile.

網紅「快樂嬤」因其活潑開朗的形象而得名，透過孫女的協助，連續90天上傳不同的古早味料理，和網友分享生活點滴，一掃長期洗腎的憂鬱，嬤孫間有趣互動深受民眾喜愛，昨（24）日晚卻驚傳快樂嬤過世，家屬已低調的在彰化社頭老家辦喪事消息。對此快樂姐證實，快樂嬤已經離開我們，但細節不便回覆也不方便受訪，希望各界尊重。

Beloved for her optimistic disposition, Happy Mama and her helpful granddaughter attracted a large following by teaching different old-style recipes for 90-days and sharing bits of the grandmother’s daily life which instilled a deep filling of nostalgia for many. On the evening of Aug. 24, the family already prepared for funeral services in Shetou township, Chenghua, when Happy Mama’s passing was revealed. No further details or interviews were given as her granddaughter asked to respect the family’s time of mourning.

「阿弟、阿妹啊」是快樂嬤在影片中最熟悉的呼喚，不過卻再也聽不到了！快樂嬤劉張秀晚年喪夫，加上身體需洗腎等，常受病痛之苦，孫女劉瑩惟於是帶著她做料理、出遊分享生活點滴等，樸實不造作的影片風格在YouTube上有20萬人訂閱，「6YingWei快樂姐」臉書粉絲專頁也有27萬追蹤，快樂嬤親切的呼喚與開朗笑顏是不少人的精神糧食。

The widow with 200,000 Youtube followers needed dialysis and was often in pain, so her granddaughter of 270,000 followers, Liu Ying-wei (or ‘6YingWei’), helped her build an online presence and teach about her life.

近一個月未再上傳做菜影片，因為快樂嬤受疾病影響，積極休養身體準備進行髖關節手術，不料仍被醫生依心臟衰弱原因退貨，令她難過表示「死了算了」。

Because of Happy Mama’s ailing health and in preparation for a hip joint operation, the previously planned cooking video was postponed. However, the doctor unexpectedly canceled the procedure due to her heart’s weakened state, to which she replied, “Forget it, I’m ready to go.”

本月17日，快樂姐在臉書發布一篇關於祖父母節的文章，影片中她推著快樂嬤到王功漁港散步，並表示，「祖父母節是感謝阿公阿嬤的日子，但是對66來說，陪伴阿嬤的每一天，都可以是幸福祖父母節」提醒大家這天是「全民返孝日」。未料卻在祖父母節前夕，傳出快樂嬤病逝消息。

On Aug. 17, her granddaughter posted a message regarding National Grandparent’s Day with a video of Happy Mama strolling on Wanggong Fishing Port, saying: “This upcoming holiday is the day to celebrate our grandparents, but for me, every day spent with my grandma is one more day I get to celebrate her”, and reminded readers to “return the love they have given us”. Little did anyone know, her grandmother would pass away on the eve of the holiday.

快樂姊（24）日晚間8點多在臉書發文，「阿嬤死了，在一個風雨交加的夜，她真真實實的離開了我們，再也不會回來。」等，長篇內文讓人看了難過鼻酸，短短一夜有超過2.6萬則留言，感念快樂嬤。

On Aug. 24, the granddaughter announced on Facebook, “Grandma has passed away. On this evening of torrential rain, she truly has left us, and she won’t be coming back.” During that night, the message had received over 26,000 comments from saddened netizens.

社頭鄉長劉錦昌今（25）日前往弔唁後表示，快樂嬤是住社頭鄉湳雅村，阿嬤與丈夫感情很好，但丈夫過世後一直悶悶不樂，孫女發現就帶阿嬤來拍影片，教大家古早味料理，才讓她逐漸拾回快樂，這對嬤孫的表現是這個社會最需要的一股力量，也希望快樂姐能早日走出快樂嬤過世的陰霾，繼續當一位快樂女孩。

Shetou township leader, Liu Jin-chang, expressed his condolences yesterday (Aug.25), pointing out that Happy Mama and her husband were a jovial couple, but after her husband died, she became depressed. Mr. Liu then thanked the granddaughter for lifting up Happy Mama’s spirits and hoped she could continue life with the same optimism that her grandmother showed the world.