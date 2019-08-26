嘉義太興「萬鷺朝鳳」奇景登場 | Spectacular migration of cattle egrets in Taixing, Chiayi

【看英文中國郵報學英文】時至白露時節，成千上萬的黃頭鷺按時造訪嘉義梅山太興村，即日起至10月初，遊客在黃昏時刻可以欣賞到「萬鷺朝鳳」奇景。

Every year when autumn is just around the corner (the period called Bailu), tens of thousands of cattle egrets visit Taixing of Meishan Township, Chiayi County. Until early October, visitors can see marvelous scenery of these white, long-necked birds migrate southbound through the area.

期間阿里山國家風景區管理處與太興社區發展協會舉辦「黃頭鷺生態季」系列體驗活動，歡迎各地遊客上山品茗、遊茶園並一窺萬鷺朝鳳磅礡大景。

Alishan National Scenic Area Administration and the Taixing Community Development Association are holding a cattle egrets ecotourism festival during the period, inviting tourists to come to Alishan not only for tea-tasting but also to catch a glimpse at the natural phenomenon.

阿里山國家風景區管理處指出，每年農曆「白露」時節，成千上萬的黃頭鷺往南飛，中途經過嘉義梅山太興村，黃頭鷺群沿河谷而入，順著山谷氣流盤旋，飛越鳳凰山頭，再往南方飛去，當地人譽為「萬鷺朝鳳」，相當壯觀，是全台唯一特殊的生態景象。

The administration pointed out that every year during the solar calendar’s Bailu period, tons of cattle egrets fly southbound and pass by Taixing, Chiayi. The birds enter the river village, spiral along following the wind currents, cross Mt. Fenghuang and continue southwards. Residents describe the scene as “thousands of egrets worshiping a phoenix” (萬鷺朝鳳). The experience is unique to Taixing.

阿管處處長馬惠達表示，當數百隻黃頭鷺盤旋空中時，數次變換隊形的精彩畫面，每年總吸引不少鳥類愛好者及攝影好手專程前往等候鳥蹤，捕捉壯觀奇景。

The administration director Ma Hui-ta said the cattle egrets would change formation when flying, attracting bird lovers and photographers to the area just to capture this astonishing display of nature.