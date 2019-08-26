G7 summit in Biarritz winds down after three days of talks

After three days of talks in Biarritz, the leaders of the US, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, Italy and Canada have narrowed some of their differences. The three days of talks were dominated by the Iran nuclear crisis, trade, and fires in the Amazonian rainforest.

French President Emmanuel Macron and American President Donald Trump praised the common ground found by G7 leaders at their summit. “We have managed to find real points of convergence, unprecedented, very positive, that will allow us to go forward in a very useful way,” Macron said in a press conference alongside Trump.

Here’s the wrap-up of Day 3.

Read the wrap-ups of Day 1 and Day 2 here.

Trade

Trump indicated that there could be a thaw in trade-war tensions between China and the US, as he declared that delegations would “very shortly” resume talks, with Beijing’s top negotiator calling for “calm”.

Japan’s leader Shinzo Abe said that stable relations between the US and China were “very important” not just for their own economies but also for the global economy. “I hope there will be good results from US-China trade negotiations that will help stabilize the global economy,” Abe told a news conference after the summit.

Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif held surprise sideline talks with France’s Emmanuel Macron. His hourslong visit came as Macron ramped up attempts to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran the US has abandoned.

Trump said a meeting between himself and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in a matter of weeks was realistic, after a series of diplomatic maneuvers by France.

Merkel praised the efforts of the G7 leaders to find a diplomatic solution to differences over Iran’s nuclear program. “What unites us, and that is a big step forward, is that we not only don’t want Iran to have nuclear weapons, but also that we [want to] find the solution to that via political means,” he said.

Environment

The group of leaders agreed to put €20 million ($22.22 million) toward combating the fires in the Amazon on Monday, mainly to send firefighting aircraft to take on the massive blazes that engulf much of the world’s largest rainforest.

France’s Macron added that the G7 would write up an initiative for the Amazon that will be launched at next month’s UN General Assembly in New York.

Macron last week accused Bolsonaro of lying about his environmental commitments, and the Brazilian president struck back, accusing Western countries of interfering in his country’s affairs before mocking the looks of Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, on Facebook.