美名媛卡戴珊把和服當緊身衣｜Kimono no more: Kim Kardashian renames shapewear line

【看英文中國郵報學英文】美國名媛金卡戴珊 (Kim Kardashian) 六月初推出塑身內衣品牌「Kimono」，然而，品牌命名「Kimono」是日本和服(きもの)的拉丁文，引起廣大日本網民批評。對此文化不尊重風波，內衣品牌正式更名為「SKIMS Solutionwear」。

Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid an outcry over cultural appropriation, is now SKIMS Solutionwear. She had received backlash on social media from people who object to what they say is an appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.

輿論風波瞬間延燒，Vogue雜誌甚至將8月份卡戴珊拍攝的封面照臨時撤下。

Due to widespread outrage, Vogue even canceled the cover photo of Kardashian on their August issue.

日本京都市長也發聲明要求卡戴珊將塑身衣品牌商標撤除，並透露近年京都政府正準備將和服文化申請為聯合國教科文組織非物質文化遺產。

Daisaku Kadokawa, mayor of Kyoto, wrote to Kardasian about the removal of the shapewear trademark and further explained the undergoing initiative of registering “Kimono” to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

日本網友甚至在推特(Twitter)創造網路潮語(KimOhNo)批評卡戴珊。

In addition, Japanese netizens created the hashtag “KimOhNo” on Twitter to criticize Kardashian’s inappropriate act.

My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™ pic.twitter.com/3bV5MwblDr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019

面對如浪潮般地批評，實境秀話題女星卡戴珊在社群軟體Instagram上說道，她經過「深思熟慮」後，決定更換塑身內衣品牌名字。



The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on Instagram that she changed the name after “much thought and consideration.”