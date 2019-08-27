Germany’s 16 states: Hamburg

Hamburg is a city-state. A rainy, stiff breeze often blows over the city, but true Hamburg natives and their guests don’t let it get them down. From musical theaters and museums to the Sankt Pauli red light district, there’s always something to see in the Hanseatic city.

Hamburg, metropolis on the waterfront

The old Hanseatic city is connected to the North Sea via the Elbe, and the reputation of the maritime metropole precedes it. A dense network of waterways characterizes the cityscape. Whether you’re sailing right in the city center on the Inner-Alster-Lakes, Hamburg’s blue center, or chilling out on the Elbe beach, Hamburg should be discovered from the water, Check-in presenter Lukas Stege recommends.

Elbphilharmonie

Since early 2017, concerts have been taking place in the newest landmark in the Hamburg’s harbor area. In its first year, the Elbphilharmonie — designed by Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron — has already played its way into the league of international tourist attractions.

Hamburg Fish Market

Despite the early opening time (officially 5 in the morning), there’s always something happening at Hamburg’s traditional fish market. Whether it’s a basket of fruit, fresh eel or tropical flowers, everyone finds something at the riverside — and in the market hall, there’s dancing into the wee hours of the morning.

Köhlbrand Bridge

This cable-stayed bridge in front of Hamburg’s skyline is only something for those who have no fear of heights. 50 meters over the southern arm of the Elbe, the distinctive structure spans the port. Built in 1974, it soon became a city landmark. How long it will remain standing is unclear: because the new tall container ships no longer fit underneath, it is to be replaced by 2030 at the latest.

A highlight in a 360-degree video

The Miniatur-Wunderland in Hamburg’s former warehouse district is the world’s largest model railway complex. 1040 locomotives pull some 10,000 carriages over more than 15 kilometers of tracks, lined by thousands of houses, 263,000 figurines, 9250 vehicles and an incredible 13,000 tiny trees.

