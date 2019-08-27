奇景！六十石山出現絕美龍捲風｜Tornado at Mt. Talampo creates picturesque scene

【看英文中國郵報學英文】８月份正值金針花季，位在花蓮縣富里鄉的六十石山金針花正在盛開中，許多遊客都前往賞花，就在昨（26）日六十石山出現罕見的龍捲風，不少遊客都目睹現況，大喊「真的好美」。

August is known as the Daylily Flower Season(金針花季), when orange daylilies are in full bloom, blanketing Mt. Talampo (六十石山), and attracting throngs of visitors. However, on Aug. 26, many witnessed a rare natural phenomenon occur on the mountain, the appearance of a tornado. Onlookers were heard shouting in wonder.

當時，一名農夫將龍捲風奇景拍下，照片的前景還有大片盛開的金針花。

A local farmer was able to snap a photo of the tornado. In it, the backdrop of blooming daylilies is still visible.

富里鄉農會總幹事張素華說，目測龍捲風形成的地點應該是在六十石山對面的中央山脈山腳的卓溪鄉石平部落附近上空，不過因為龍捲風出現的地方是河川地、沒有聚落，且龍捲風沒有伸到地面，因此山下有可能看不到。

Chang Su-hua, director general of Fuli Township’s Farmer Association, explained that it seems the tornado must’ve formed above Zhuoxi Township of the Shiping tribe, located at the feet of the central mountain range opposite of Mt. Talampo. He added that it might’ve not been visible below the mountain, since the tornado had appeared in an area with rivers and creeks, no villages, and it never touched land.