雅加達恐沉沒 印尼將遷都 | Indonesia will relocate capital to Borneo as Jakarta continues to sink

【看英文中國郵報學英文】印尼總統佐科威（Joko Widodo）昨（26）日宣布，將首都從超過1000萬人口、開發過度的雅加達，遷都到東加里曼丹。該區域位於婆羅洲島，遠離目前位於爪哇島的雅加達。

The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said on Aug. 26 that the capital city would be relocated to the province of East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, from the current capital of Jakarta, on the island of Java. Such decision was made as Jakarta is an overdeveloped city with more than 10 million residents.

據悉，遷都最迫切的首要原因是氣候變遷，由於雅加達正在下沉，專家學者推測在2050年前，雅加達的北方約有九成五都會在水面底下。

The primary reason of relocation is to address the concern that climate change is accelerating the sinking of Jakarta. Experts have estimated that by 2050, 95 percent of North Jakarta will be under the threat of being submerged.

其次原因是改善區域資源分配不均的問題。事實上，印尼約2.5億人一半以上都集中在爪哇島，人口稠密所引發的交通問題、汙染問題一直無法得到妥善的解決，佐科威的遷都計畫或許會是解方。

Another reason is due to the imbalance in resource allocation and development as a nation. Indonesia is home to around 250 million people, while more than half of the population lives on the island of Java. Overpopulation has caused challenging problems such as heavy traffic and pollution that do not have solutions yet. Relocation of capital might potentially be one.

印尼政府計畫從2024年開始搬遷，預估將投入約466兆印尼盾（約330億美元；一兆台幣）。

The Indonesian government plans to start the relocation in 2024 and the project is expected to cost 466 trillion rupiahs (around $33 billion; NT$1 trillion).