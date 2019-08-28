小心老鼠 今年首例漢他病毒出血熱 | Taiwan records first case of hantavirus hemorrhagic fever this year

【看英文中國郵報學英文】衛福部疾管署週二表示，北部一位從事漁業的移工確診感染漢他病毒出血熱，是今年首例。

A migrant worker on the crew of a fishing vessel in northern Taiwan was recently diagnosed with hantavirus hemorrhagic fever, which was the first confirmed case in the country this year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Tuesday.

疾管署防疫醫生蘇家彬指出，該名20多歲的移工在8月3日起出現嘔吐、腹瀉、倦怠無力等情形後，即尋求醫療協助。

CDC doctor Su Chia-pin (蘇家彬) said the patient, in his 20s, sought medical attention after developing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue on Aug. 3.

蘇家彬說道，接受治療後，症狀仍未改善，該名移工於8月5日收治住院，並發現肝、腎功能等異常。

The medication the man received did not alleviate his symptoms and he was admitted to hospital on Aug. 5, where his kidney and liver function tests were found to be abnormal, Su said.

由醫院通報後，經檢驗確診為感染漢他病毒出血熱，蘇家彬表示病患在確診開始接受治療後，已無不適症狀並出院。

Subsequent tests confirmed that the man had hantavirus hemorrhagic fever, Su said, adding that patient has since been treated and discharged.

疾管署表示男子應是在工作的漁船上被老鼠感染，且同船上捕獲一隻檢驗帶有漢他病毒的老鼠。

The man is believed to have been infected by mice on the fishing vessel on which he was working, the CDC said, adding that a mouse caught on the boat by health inspectors had tested positive for the virus.

疾管署說道其他在同一區域內的漁船都已接受消毒防止漢他病毒散播，並表示相關接觸者沒有類似症狀。

Other fishing boats in the area were disinfected to prevent the spread of the hantavirus, while there have been no signs of infection among the people with whom the patient came into contact, the CDC said.

疾管署資料顯示，從2009年台灣有12例漢他病毒感染，均為本土病例。感染者多為50歲以上的男性。

According to the CDC, there have been 12 reported cases of hantavirus hemorrhagic fever in the country since 2009, all of which were indigenous. The patients were mostly males in their 50s and older, the CDC said.

疾管署表示，漢他病毒主要透過帶有病毒的齧齒類動物(如：鼠類)的排泄物傳染給人類。

People usually become infected with a hantavirus through exposure to the urine and droppings of small infected rodents such as mice, which are the primary carriers, according to the CDC.

病毒潛伏期是二到八個星期。

Symptoms usually develop within two weeks after exposure to the virus but can take up to eight weeks in rare cases, the CDC said.

漢他病毒主要症狀為突然且持續性發燒、結膜充血、虛弱、背痛、頭痛、腹痛、厭食、嘔吐伴隨臉潮紅等。

The initial symptoms usually start suddenly and include intense headaches, back and abdominal pain, fever, chills, nausea, and blurred vision, according to the CDC.

隨後出現蛋白尿、低血壓或少尿，部分患者會出現休克或輕微腎病變，並可能進展成急性腎衰竭。

Later symptoms may include low blood pressure, acute shock, vascular leakage, and acute kidney failure, which can cause severe fluid overload, the CDC said.

疾管署建議，如發現鼠類排泄物時，應配戴口罩、橡膠手套及打開門窗，並以稀釋漂白水(100cc市售漂白水+1公升清水)潑灑於可能被污染的環境。

It suggested the use of a 10 percent bleach solution (1:10 dilution) to disinfect areas or items contaminated with rodent urine, droppings, or nesting materials.