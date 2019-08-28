最潮MIT自駕電動車 大勝特斯拉｜Taiwan unveils indigenous driverless electric minibus

【看英文中國郵報學英文】全MIT台灣製造首部自駕電動小巴「WinBus」正式亮相，經濟部週一表示，預計將在2021年開始大規模生產。

Taiwan has developed its first autonomous electric vehicle, a minibus dubbed WinBus, which is scheduled for mass production in 2021, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Monday.

經濟部長沈榮津在記者會上表示，相較於美國電動車大廠特斯拉只有搭載一種自動定位系統來辨識影像，WinBus搭載了三種自動定位系統，能夠偵測各種不同的地形來選擇最佳路線。

Self-driving vehicles produced by the American company Tesla Inc. have one positioning system that uses cameras to identify road images, while The WinBus is equipped with three positioning systems that can determine the best route on different terrain, Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said at a press conference at his ministry to unveil the vehicle.

除了影像辨識與距離偵測系統外，「WinBus」還搭載車與車、車與路邊設施的通訊技術。

In addition to its superior image identification and distance detection systems, the WinBus can also navigate a route via vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-roadside facility communication signals.

此外，無人車達到美國智慧駕駛SAE Level 4標準，也就是不需人為介入，就能自動駕駛。

The driverless vehicle meets the Level 4 automation criteria of the U.S.-based Society of Automotive Engineers, which means the WinBus can operate fully without a driver, the institute said.