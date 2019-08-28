The second local case this year: Know chikungunya fever

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 60-year-old female from Zhonghe District, New Taipei City started displaying symptoms of fever and bone pain. When she sought medical treatment on Aug. 22, the hospital reported the case as dengue fever the following day.

However, careful inspection of the results showed that she was experiencing another disease which is transmitted via mosquitos as well – the chikungunya virus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had announced an indigenous case of chikungunya fever on Aug. 26, the second case this year. CDC said the patient had recovered enough to return home, while there have been no signs of infection among the people with whom the patient came into contact.

So what are the differences between chikungunya fever and dengue fever?

According to CDC, the initial symptoms of chikungunya fever are similar to dengue fever, including fever, headache, fatigue, joint pain or inflammation, as well as muscle and back pain. Some patients also display rashes. Chikungunya virus and dengue virus are both transmitted through the mosquito Aedes aegypti (埃及斑蚊) and Aedes albopictus (白線斑蚊).

However, what makes chikungunya different from dengue is that the chikungunya patients would experience fatigue for several weeks. Furthermore, patients would suffer from serious joint pain for months, which brought the disease’s name “chikungunya,” meaning “to walk bent over (because of the pain)” in Bantu, a language spoken by the Makonde people from Africa.

Usually, people start to experience symptoms three to seven days after being infected with the virus; while for dengue patients, they could display symptoms three to eight days or even as long as 14 days after being infected with the dengue virus.

According to the CDC, the chikungunya virus rarely causes death, and patients can often recover within one week.

There are 47 cases of chikungunya confirmed in Taiwan this year, among them, two were infected domestically (the local cases), and forty-five people were infected with the disease overseas. The number is the highest since Oct. 2007, when the government decided that hospitals have to report the chikungunya case to authorities once diagnosed with similar symptoms, the CDC said.

Among all the cases, 28 were infected in Myanmar, seven in Thailand, five in the Maldives, two in Indonesia and one each in the Philippines, Malaysia and India.

CDC said that in the neighborhood where this patient lives, two other chikungunya cases were confirmed in July and August; both being infected in Myanmar. Therefore, CDC said the preliminary investigation showed that this most recent case was probably infected in her neighborhood.

Since July, 28 reported chikungunya cases were from Myanmar. CDC announced on Aug. 26 to raise the traveling alert to the second level because the risk of infection in Myanmar is much higher.