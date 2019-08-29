Germany’s 16 states: Saxony

Saxony is steeped in history with a fabulous treasure trove in Dresden, a busy trade fair and trading centre in Leipzig and an insider tip for architecture fans in Löbau. A total of four million people live in this diverse federal state in eastern Germany.

Leipzig

Young, dynamic, creative – Leipzig is Saxony’s largest city and an aspiring metropolis. The Peaceful Revolution began here in 1989, which brought down and ended the former East Germany. Lukas Stege, host of the TV Travel Magazine Check-in, takes an excursion into the city’s past and present.

Dresden

The historical and political heart of Saxony beats in the state capital. It owes its nickname, “Florence on the Elbe,” to the splendid Baroque buildings in the city center and the vineyards along the River Elbe on its outskirts.

Elbe Sandstone Mountains

Climbers find exactly 1125 peaks in the Elbe Sandstone Mountains, also known as Saxon Switzerland. This special landscape got its name in the 18th century from Swiss people who felt reminded of their homeland.

House Schminke in Löbau

A jewel of modern architecture can be found in the small Saxon town of Löbau near Görlitz: Haus Schminke, named after its builder Fritz Schminke. Hans Scharoun designed the family villa in the unusual shape of a ship. Today it is a museum where visitors can even spend the night.

A highlight in a 360 degree video

The Saxon king Augustus the Strong had his royal capital rebuilt as a Baroque artwork – from the Zwinger palace complex to the Taschenbergpalais, to the Frauenkirche, the Church of Our Lady, Dresden’s symbol of tolerance and peace.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

