After death of 3 leopard cats in one day, Forestry Bureau to improve Miaoli roads

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In response to the deaths of leopard cats reported in Miaoli County, the Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau announced on Facebook yesterday (Aug. 28) the implementation of four measures together with local authorities. These include the upgrading of 140 Miaoli municipal roads; turning the Da’an riverbed into a no-hunting zone; assisting local authorities with providing rabies vaccinations and improve capture of stray cats and dogs; and building 13 new safe wildlife crossings.

Strategic cutting of the surrounding greenery and increasing the amount of gaps within traffic islands in the middle of roads are other measures which will help improve leopard cats’ field of view. Likewise, flash reflectors and LED warning signs will be installed, as well as tunnels below the roads to facilitate the animals’ movement.

The Forestry Bureau added that dogs are particularly threatening for leopard cats, therefore county authorities will forbid using hunting dogs in the area, while the bureau will also dispatch several forestry patrols to help with the ban. To protect leopard cats from feline and canine diseases, aid will be provided to enforce regular vaccination drives for dogs. The county will also strengthen efforts in capturing stray cats and dogs.

Measures are already under way, with leopard cat-friendly farmers and residents seeing substantial results.

“Let us all make a joint effort to protect one of Taiwan’s most beloved feline species.”, declared the Forestry Bureau, stating the citizenry plays the most crucial role in this conservation project.