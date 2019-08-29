Starting salary of higher education graduates averages NT$34,278

TAIPEI (CNA) — Full-time workers with tertiary education received NT$34,278 per month in starting salary on average in 2018, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Labor Wednesday.

Ph.D graduates received the highest average monthly pay of NT$67,495. Masters degree holders ranked second with NT$49,017. Junior college graduates received NT$31,331, which was NT$909 more than the average for those with bachelors degrees, the statistics showed.

Also in 2018, graduates working in the financial and insurance industry earned the highest wages, averaging NT$43,508 per month. Graduates working in the electricity and gas businesses made NT$39,947 while those in the manufacturing sector received NT$37,325.

The data also indicated that higher education graduates in 2018 took an average of 1.4 months to land their first job, from graduation to the end of April, whereas Ph.D graduates took only 0.5 months, and those with masters degrees, junior college graduates, and bachelors degrees 1, 1.2, and 1.5 months, respectively.

Over the past five years, about 963,000 full-time workers have had higher education diplomas, 222,000 in manufacturing, 173,000 in the wholesale and retail sector and 113,000 in the fields of health care and social work, according to the MOL.

By Chang Hsiung-feng and intern Wang Jia-ling