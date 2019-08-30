Cabinet approves NT$1.5 billion plan to promote digital payments

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal put forth by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to promote digital transformation and encourage the use of mobile payments in registered commercial districts around Taiwan.

Under the three-part project, NT$1.5 billion (US$47.79 million) will be spent on initiatives like helping small and medium-sized stores in commercial areas build digital systems and improve their services, which will spur greater consumption, Vice Economics Minister Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said after the Cabinet meeting.

The first part of the plan will be implemented in October at a cost of NT$990 million, granting a subsidy of NT$30,000 per year to approximately 10,000 stores over a three-year period, Lin said.

The economics ministry also plans to allocate NT$60 million in subsidies to 200 business districts to help with their marketing, with each area receiving up to NT$300,000, he said.

The government will also collaborate with mobile companies to provide redeem points or 20 percent cashbacks to consumers who use various mobile payments, such as LINE Pay, at registered commercial circles such as Yongkang Street and Ningxia Night Market.

In total, the government will spend NT$1.588 billion on the three-pronged plan, which will include digital education training, Lin said.

The Cabinet’s approval of the plan also means that one-on-one training will be available to qualified business operators in commercial areas, mainly retailers and caterers, he said.

Under the plan, qualified operators are defined as those established in accordance with the Company Act and the Business Registration Act, employing fewer than 50 workers, and with an operating revenue of less than NT$50 million, according to Lin.

By Ku Chuan and Evelyn Kao