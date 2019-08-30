「自由女神」卡戴珊義舉 受刑人猛讚｜Kardashian hires pardoned prisoner for her shapewear line

【看英文中國郵報學英文】金卡黛珊(Kim Kardashian)推出塑身衣品牌SKIMS，並釋出第一支宣傳影片，找來去年從監獄中被釋放的艾麗絲強森(Alice Marie Johnson)擔任第一個為品牌代言的模特兒。

Kim Kardashian launches a new shapewear line SKIMS, kicking off the debut campaign featuring Alice Marie Johnson, who Kim helped free from prison last year.

現年六十四歲的艾麗絲強森1997年因非暴力毒品犯罪被捕，初犯就被判處終身監禁且不得假釋。許多公益組織長年為他奔走但苦無成果，直到去年金卡黛珊得知消息後不僅為她聘請金牌律師，甚至親自到白宮與川普會面為她伸冤，成功讓她在去年六月從監獄中獲釋。

The 64 year-old Johnson was arrested for nonviolent drug offenses in 1997 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole at her first offense. Many nonprofit organizations had voiced her situation for years without much result, until Kim Kardashian learned about the heart-breaking story. She hired top-notch lawyers to work on her case, even going to the Whitehouse to persuade Donald Trump in person, finally setting Johnson free after 21 years in jail.

在宣傳短片中，艾麗絲強森身穿SKIMS塑身衣，重述被金卡黛珊拯救的故事，稱她為「奮戰天使」。她說：「她為了我奔走抗爭，為我爭取自由，所以我稱她為我的奮戰天使，因為她不惜一切還我自由。」並說，這套塑身衣讓他感覺很「自由」。

In the short clip, Johnson is captured modeling the black sculpting bodysuit while sharing the story of Kim saving her, calling her a“war angel”. She said:“She went to war for me… to fight for my freedom; that’s why I call her my war angel because nothing stood between her and my freedom.”She added, the shapewear made her feel “free”.

在影片中，艾麗絲強森的身形並無經過修圖，她是生活中常見的、普通的大尺碼的中年女性，金卡黛珊除了以她的故事傳遞正面訊息外，也試圖打破僵化的審美標準。

In the clip, Johnson’s body shape appears to be unaltered. By using a regular, plus-sized, middle-aged woman, Kim Kardashian not only aims to deliver a positive message through Johnson’s story but also to break unrealistic beauty standards.

My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™ pic.twitter.com/3bV5MwblDr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019

金卡黛珊去年還為其他判刑過重的犯人遊說，讓許多人的生命重見曙光。她清楚自己的社會影響力，在事件過後開始攻讀法律，決定2022年參加律師資格考試，盼未來能投入監獄改革的工作，落實司法正義的理念。

Kim was involved in other criminal case she deemed unjust, helping people taking back their lives. Seeing how her influence brought about changes has inspired her to pursue law. She plans to take the bar exam at 2022, hoping to make an effort in criminal justice reform in the future.

她說：「我想要為那些在社會上做出貢獻的人做些什麼，我想要改變那些不公平。我相信這個社會可以變得更好，我想努力去改變它。如果我懂得更多，那麼我就能做到更多。」

“I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” she said. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”