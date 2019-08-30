公視新創電影 溫貞菱改當直播主｜PTS Originals rolls out new short films

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019高雄電影節今日(8/29)公布最新片單，獻上與公共電視合作的「公視新創電影短片」，包括深入網紅直播生態的驚悚懸疑劇〈潘朵拉〉、諷刺台灣影視產業困境的〈編劇頭很痛〉；探討移工議題的社會寫實劇〈第一鮪〉。三部新創短片風格特異，取材多樣，切合時代氛圍，10/20(日)將於MLD台鋁影城世界首映，導演吳兆鈞、李原僑、陳柏宗、孫介珩與演員將出席首映活動。

On Aug. 29, the Kaoshiung Film Festival 2019, together with the Public Television Service, has announced the new selection of short films for PTS Originals -Shorts. The roster includes a thriller about online stardom, “Pandora” (潘朵拉); “The Pains of a Screenwriter” (編劇頭很痛), a film satirizing the trials suffered in Taiwan’s film and TV industry; and a realistic depiction of the lives of migrant workers, in “The First Tuna” (第一鮪). The three short films fit well with the current times, with diverse material and truly distinct styles. The venue for the debut will be on Oct. 20 at MLD Cinema, with directors Marco Wu (吳兆鈞), Li Yuan-chiao (李原僑), Chen Po-tsung (陳柏宗), Sun Chieh-heng (孫介珩), and actors as star guests.

由温貞菱和江沂宸主演的〈潘朵拉〉，是導演吳兆鈞和李原僑的諷刺力作，透過非線性敘事，虛實交錯的手法，呈現清純少女一步步被成名慾望所吞噬，內心的糾葛與掙扎，心理驚悚程度猶如今敏成名動畫《藍色恐懼》真人版。

Pandora, starring Wen Chen-ling and Cammy Chiang, is a product of directors Marco Wu and Li Yuan-chiao ability for satire. Through non-linear storytelling and the blurring between reality and fiction, the film shows the struggle faced by a young teenager as she is swallowed up by her race to fame. The psychological thriller is seen as a real-life version of the animated film, “Perfect Blue” (藍色恐懼).

李原僑表示温貞菱甜的很性格、江沂宸有鄰家女孩的親切感，兩人氣質雖然相近，但些許不同的差異創造了本片的戲劇張力，導演透露片中藏有很多「彩蛋」，甚至需要看兩次才看得懂，歡迎大家多多益善、挖掘「潘朵拉」的秘密

Li Yuan-chiao said that even though both lead actresses have similar temperaments, their differences really pull the film together. He also revealed there are many hidden “Easter eggs” in the film, and invited audiences to crack open Pandora’s secrets, perhaps even watching it twice to find them.

諷刺喜劇〈編劇頭很痛〉由剛拿下台北電影獎最佳男配角的林鶴軒演出，演出一心為電影奉獻的新手編劇，被迫從《花樣年華》修改成台語八點檔，甚至要寫出台版《冰與火之歌》，在多次改稿地獄中，展露多層次且情緒轉換自如的演出。搭配台灣美魔女丁國琳、嘻哈王子李英宏、氣質女星江沂宸笑料橫生！

The Pains of a Screenwriter stars Taipei Film Festival award-winning actor, Ta Ho (大鶴), who really demonstrates his talent for delving into the screenplay, showing his ability to switch between a wide variety of emotions with ease. With celebrity, Ting Kuo-Lin (丁國琳), and hip-hop king, DJ Didilong (李英宏), and Cammy Chiang, the film will leave audiences crying from laughter.

嘻哈王子李英宏在片中演出鄉土劇裡的媽寶演員，陳柏宗表示他的演出令人「耳目一新」，因為他太擅長唱RAP，所以講台詞總不自覺帶著某種「節奏」，反而趣味橫生，連大鶴、江沂宸在拍戲現場經常模仿他的語調，逗得大家開心不已。

Chen Po-Tsung remarked that DJ Didilong, who plays mama’s boy actor, is “a breath of fresh air.” Being so skilled at rapping, he acts out his lines with a particular rhythm, even Ta Ho and Cammy Chiang would often imitate him.

長期關注海洋議題的導演孫介珩新作〈第一鮪〉，描述在一艘捕鮪船上，充斥令人窒息的油污和魚腥，高壓而不安定的工作環境，以及遲遲不上鉤的黑鮪魚，在一連串陰錯陽差，最終將眾人的命運導向驚人結局。全片啟用素人演員，在短短5天的拍攝期中，克服船艙狹小、天氣以及海況的問題完成拍攝。

The First Tuna is a much-talked-about film recently. It tells a story on a tuna fisherman’s boat, with its stifling stench of fish and greasy surroundings, it’s an extremely tense job. Through a series of mishaps and mistakes, the story ends with a surprising conclusion. The cast is entirely composed of untrained actors, and after overcoming the smallness of the boat, the weather, and a troublesome sea, filming was completed in just five days.

片中漁船封閉的空間，猶如台灣社會的縮影，孫介珩表示「我們經常看到海上喋血的電視報導，但往往被簡化成30秒的新聞，希望透過〈第一鮪〉讓觀眾聽聽討海人的故事，可以知道事件的發生背後，其實有很多脈絡與秘辛。」

Director Sun Chieh-heng stated, “Most of society has seen a glimpse of the difficulties faced out at sea, but they’ve only seen it through 30-second news reports. I hope that the stories shared in The First Tuna can help the audience understand everything that goes beyond in the background.”