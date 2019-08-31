Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

YORK, England (AP) — British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.

The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.

The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face. Her attendants struggled with wind as they wrangled the high-neck, long-sleeve dress.

Goulding and the 27-year-old Jopling, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.

Well-wishers lined the street leading to the cathedral as guests arrived. Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.