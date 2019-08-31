Rays-O's schedule Tuesday doubleheader to avoid hurricane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles will play a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday with Hurricane Dorian looming.

Wednesday’s finale of a three-game series at Tropicana Field was moved up to Tuesday.

Weather forecasts Saturday had the hurricane possibly staying off the east of Florida, but the projected path of the storm has been changing.

One of the parking lots at Tropicana Field was closed Saturday for the staging of FEMA equipment.

The Class A Florida State League and rookie-level Gulf Coast League have ended their seasons early due to the hurricane.

