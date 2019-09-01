Zobrist excited to be back with Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — When Ben Zobrist stepped away from the Chicago Cubs in May to focus on his family, he knew it was the right decision.

When he figured he could once again focus on baseball while he was at the ballpark, he knew it was time to return.

Zobrist is back with the Cubs after spending almost four months on the restricted list while dealing with a divorce from wife Julianna. The 2016 World Series MVP was reinstated from the restricted list Saturday night, then was in uniform for Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee looking to help Chicago’s pursuit of a playoff spot.

“I took time away that I needed to take, personally, for my family, and I feel good about that,” Zobrist said. “I don’t regret any of that. I am just grateful that I get this opportunity now to return and try to finish the season on a good note with this club, do the best that I can to help the ballclub.”

It remains to be seen what Zobrist has left after missing most of the season. The 38-year-old utilityman hasn’t appeared in a major league game since May 6. He made 12 minor league appearances before rejoining the Cubs, hitting .189 with two homers across four levels.

He took batting practice and fielded some grounders at Wrigley Field after Chicago’s 2-0 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

“Last night I needed to get out on the field and see how I felt and I felt great physically,” he said. “So I’m in a good place physically. My swing, timing-wise, is probably not where I’d love for it to be. But that’s the kind of thing, it changes daily.”

When Zobrist is right, he gives the Cubs a contact hitter who sees a lot of pitches, two areas they struggle with at times. He is a .266 career hitter with 166 homers and 761 RBIs in 1,630 games, also winning the 2015 World Series with Kansas City.

Manager Joe Maddon said he plans to ease Zobrist back into the mix.

“I think within a week or so he should be back up to total speed,” Maddon said. “But he’s very happy to be back also, and I know the guys are really happy to see him.”

When Zobrist left the team in May, he had no idea if he would be back. He is nearing the end of a $56 million, four-year contract with Chicago, and said he would have understood if the club decided to move on.

He stayed in touch with president of baseball operations Theo Epstein while he was out, and spoke to his teammates in June to let them know what was going on with him.

“That was the primary importance, to let them know how I was and just asking them to continue to be patient with the process, personally, for me,” Zobrist said, “and let them know if I could I would try to get back.”

While he was contemplating a return, Zobrist weighed how the change would affect his family and the team. After he began to ramp up his baseball activities in mid-July, he felt as though he wasn’t so far behind that he wouldn’t be able to come back this year.

“I’m here now because my heart feels like I can put, while I’m here at the field, I can put 100% into it and I can really like, get after it with my teammates,” he said. “So that’s what I’m looking forward to, that push right here down the stretch.”

Zobrist said he isn’t sure if he is going to play baseball beyond this season. He also isn’t sure what’s going to happen with his marriage, but he is trying to make it work.

“My faith is, I believe in a God who heals broken relationships,” he said, “so I’m hopeful and I’m present and I’m doing the best I can to just love the people that I’m around.”

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports