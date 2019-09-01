Eagles add QB Kyle Lauletta, 8 others to practice squad

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles signed former New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta to their practice squad along with eight other players.

Wide receivers Greg Ward and Marcus Green, tight ends Alex Ellis and Josh Perkins, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, guard Sua Opeta, running back Boston Scott, and linebacker Alex Singleton also were added to the 10-man squad Sunday, leaving one spot available.

Lauletta was drafted in the fourth round out of Richmond in 2018. He threw only five passes as a rookie, including one interception. Lauletta played well in the preseason, tossing four touchdowns, no picks and posting a 103.8 passer rating. He’ll learn behind Carson Wentz, Josh McCown and Nate Sudfeld.

Green was a sixth-round pick by Atlanta this year and was among final cuts.

The other six players were waived by Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL