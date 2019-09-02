《格雷50》主唱艾麗高登婚禮奢華破表 堪比皇室｜Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

【看英文中國郵報學英文】英國創作女歌手艾麗高登與藝術品商人喬布林（Caspar Jopling）舉辦盛大婚禮，現場眾星雲集，包括歌手凱蒂佩芮、英國演員奧蘭多布魯以及影星席安娜米勒。

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.

星期六，兩人於英國北部約克郡的哥德式約克大教堂完婚。

The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.

今年32歲的艾麗高登乘坐一台以花朵裝飾的Volkswagen藍色小箱型車，一身白色訂製Chloe禮服，白色長紗罩面。當天風大，嘉賓們穿著高領長袖禮服抵擋著強風，在風中寸步難行。

The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face. Her attendants struggled with wind as they wrangled the high-neck, long-sleeve dress.

高登和27歲的喬布林在去年就訂婚了，而Jopling的家鄉就在約克郡。

Goulding and the 27-year-old Jopling, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.