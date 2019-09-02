Tropical Storm Lingling develops southeast of Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — The 13th Pacific storm of the year has formed southeast of Taiwan and is expected to move closest to the country on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As of 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Lingling was located 930 kilometers southeast of Taiwan, moving in a north northwesterly direction at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour, the CWB said.

The storm was carrying winds of 65 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 90 kph, the CWB’s data showed.

It is too early to tell whether Lingling will have a direct impact on Taiwan, but its effects will be felt from Tuesday night, with the east coast and southern areas of the country experiencing rain from the storm’s outer bands, according to the bureau.

On its current path, the storm is likely to pass closest to Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday, the CWB said.

Meanwhile, sunny to partly cloudy skies were expected around the country Monday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms in eastern, central and southern parts of the country and in mountainous areas in the north, the bureau said.

Daytime temperatures were forecast at 33-35 degrees Celsius, with areas north of Taoyuan seeing highs of 36 degrees Celsius, the CWB said.

By Yu Hsiao-han and Joseph Yeh