菲律賓籍移工不幸溺斃台南海外 | Filipino migrant worker drown in Tainan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台南昨（1）日傳出多名菲律賓籍移工溺水案，其中一名移工不幸死亡。

A Filipino drowned on a beach in Tainan Sunday after a group of migrant workers were spotted in trouble after making their way into the water, according to the local fire department.

台南市政府消防局指出，在下午5時25分時獲報在觀光勝地安平區觀夕平台海面發現有人溺水。

The Tainan City Government Fire Bureau said a report was made at 5:25 p.m. of someone drowning in the waters near the popular scenic spot Sunset Platform in city’s Anping District.

救難人員最後帶回六名溺水者，其中一名被救上岸時已無呼吸。

Rescue workers were dispatched to bring a total of six people back to shore, including one who was found to be not breathing.

該名30歲菲籍移工被送往醫院進行急救。

He was sent for immediate medical attention and was later identified to be a 30-year-old Filipino migrant worker.

台南郭綜合醫院急救至下午6時左右宣告不治。

The Filipino was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. at Kuo General Hospital after failed attempts to resuscitate him.

台南市政府初步調查指出，發現疑似為多名外籍移工利用假日出遊，到觀夕平台時發生意外。

Initial investigations conducted by Tainan City government showed that the victim was part of a group that went sightseeing in the area that day.

同日，一位越南籍移工在高雄彌陀區附近海域落海，已送醫急救中。

Meanwhile, a Vietnamese migrant worker is currently undergoing emergency resuscitation in Kaohsiung after he fell from a groyne near the shoreline in the city’s Mituo District.

海巡署派出救難船隻與直升機，於下午6時28分左右找到該名移工時已無呼吸。

The Coast Guard Administration dispatched ships and helicopters and found the migrant worker at 6:28 p.m. without any signs of breathing.

警方表示，該29歲移工下午與多名外籍移工相約到永安橋出海口附近岸邊釣魚。

According to local police, the 29-year-old man had gone fishing with several compatriots that afternoon.