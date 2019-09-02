《通靈少女》2來了！郭書瑤遭疑有陰陽眼 ｜The Teenage Psychic is back with Yao Yao’s psychic eyes

【看英文中國郵報學英文】《通靈少女》第二季要來了！ 精彩預告中，温貞菱飾演的詹曉彤神預測模擬考題，讓她受到同學的高度關注與喜愛。但私下作法的她，卻惹得小真怒嗆：「是誰准你們自己亂作法！妳知不知道這樣會害死大家！！」

The second season of the hit Taiwanese show The Teenage Psychic is back with Wen Chen-ling as Zhan Xiao-Tong, a newcomer who has attracted her classmates’ attention after magically guessing all the right answers for a mock test. In a sneak peek of the trailer, Xiao Zhen reacts to Xiao Tong, shouting “Who told you to mess things up?! Don’t you know this can get others killed?!”.

17歲的小真在第二季背負著比以往更重的責任，但無論她的天命能力再怎麼強，畢竟還是個孩子，經歷了第一季的生離死別，加上生活中許多事情，讓她不停質問自己：「如果可以重來，我還會做一樣的選擇嗎？」、「要是我不會通靈的話，今天這些事情也都不會發生」。

More burdens fall on 17-year-old Xiao Zhen in this next season. Despite her growing psychic abilities, and forever leaving behind what occurred in the first season, this teenage girl still has a lot to deal with, asking herself, “If I could start over, would I make the same choices?”, “If I didn’t have these powers, none of this would be happening.”

小真在第二季依然遊走於生者與亡靈之間，飾演小真的郭書瑤回憶第一季與第二季在演通靈戲的差別時，她表示：「第一季我比較是看劇本，然後靠想像那個人在跟我講話然後來揣摩，可是第二季導演來會先幫我當鬼然後錄語音給我，然後我邊聽邊覺得哇！原來有人跟我講話是像這樣，而且導演當鬼是有帶情緒的，所以我就可以感受到原來鬼講這段話的時候。」而這樣的協助，除了讓瑤瑤在演出時相當順利外，也意外混淆通靈少女原型索非亞，讓索非亞驚問：「妳是不是看得到？」

As Xiao Zhen continues to walk between the world of the dead and the living, lead actress Yao Yao explains how she approached her role in when filming season 2: “Normally, I would look at the script and try to imagine how the character would speak through my own voice, but in this next season, the director coached me how to play a ghost. He then gave me voice recordings of himself playing as a ghost, and it really sank in! His recordings were so real that I finally understood what ‘ghost-talk’ actually sounds like.”

《通靈少女》講述一個有通靈體質的高中女生（郭書瑤飾），白天學校上課，晚上在宮廟當仙姑，處理信眾大小事，高中生的她，就已看盡人性百態，但她其實只期待能擁有一般少女的平凡生活。第二季的故事緊接在第一季之後，經歷過許多事情的謝雅真雖打算當個平順安靜的高中生，沒想到好朋友跟著搬家離開台灣，擔任話劇社新社長的她又要忙着招募社團新生，加上又要應付宮廟那邊的各種「活動」，夾在課業與宮廟生活的小真， 17歲的小真這次要面對的課題比以往都更加艱鉅。

The Teenage Psychic tells the story of a high school girl (played by Yao Yao) with psychic powers who balances her life between student by day, and temple medium by night. Having dealt with the faithfuls’ many issues both big and small, her young eyes have already seen so much of the human condition, when all she wants is a normal teenage life. Starting right where season one left off, Xiao Zhen deals with the sudden departure of her best friend, while also balancing her new responsibilities as captain of the theater club and coping with the “needs” at the temple.

《通靈少女》第二季共8集，將在10月6日（日）晚間9點首播，首播時一次播出2集，之後每星期同一時間播出1集，在台灣，則會在HBO和HBO HD頻道，以及公共電視和公視+首播。

The second season contains eight episodes, with the first two being released on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. Afterwards, one new episode will show at the same time once a week. In Taiwan, the show can be watched on HBO and HBO HD channels, as well as on the PTS channel.