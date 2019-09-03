Jiufen’s skilled bus drivers, a thriller for Japanese visitors

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Busses are one of Taiwan’s most common modes of getting around, and Japan’s no different. Stories circle the Internet about a bus driver with god-like skills who goes rushing down the roads of the Kirifuri Highlands in Nikko, Japan. Without reducing his speed at all, he somehow avoids crashing into the mountain slopes with expert control of the steering wheel.

The area is isolated and practically uninhabited, and its single-lane roads are the only way to the hot springs. However, the bus driver knows the land and turns the wheel at the drop of a hat almost instinctively, mesmerizing passengers who have also recorded the driver.

Taiwan also has such speedy bus drivers, but shocked Japanese tourists argue that these are something else entirely. Found in Jiufen, they begin rocketing down the winding road after having left the narrow streets of Jiufen’s old town. The ride becomes a constant tussle with gravity, swaying side to side, so passengers better not forget to hold on to something.

This prompts many Japanese visitors to claim that Taiwanese bus drivers are very dangerous, adding that they often don’t even wait for passengers to sit down or get off the bus.

Taiwanese netizens explained that because their bus drivers’ schedule is very tight, they tend to be in a hurry, but added that they have their merits, even if some drive a little wildly.

Whether in Taiwan or Japan, many passengers feel threatened by their bus driver’s performance. And even though behaviors may vary wildly among bus drivers, passenger safety should always be the highest priority, reducing risk to a minimum.