Reports: Israeli army faked casualties in Hezbollah attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say the military staged casualties in a cross-border skirmish with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah this week in what they are calling a “deception campaign.”

Israeli reports on Monday said faking the injuries and evacuating an army base were part of a plan to trick Hezbollah into thinking it had inflicted damage and Israeli casualties.

The Israeli military’s apparent goal was to let Hezbollah claim victory for a few hours until the situation calmed down.

Israeli TV stations had broadcast video of soldiers unloading what appeared to be a bloody, bandaged comrade who had been evacuated from Sunday’s battle in a helicopter.

Late Sunday, however, the military said no one had been wounded.