Symphony for the piano

This concerto is one of the favorite works of our soloist, the Russian pianist Denis Matsuev, who says that every time he goes on stage with it, it feels like a premiere.

Matsuev has been revered ever since he won the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow 20 years ago. Now 43, he lives in London but originally comes from the city of Irkutsk in Siberia and maintains the connection to his homeland as the artistic director of a music festival there called “Stars on Baikal.”

Johannes Brahms

Piano concerto No. 1 in D Minor, op. 15

Pyotr Tchaikovsky

Méditation, No. 5 of the 18 Piano Pieces op. 72

performed by:

Denis Matsuev, piano

Konzerthaus Orchestra Berlin

Thomas Sanderling, conductor

Recorded by Deutschlandfunk Kultur, Berlin (DLF) in the Konzerthaus, Berlin on February 1, 2019