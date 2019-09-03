已故DJ艾維奇經典再現！｜Tribute concert of Avicii’s music to benefit mental health

【看英文中國郵報學英文】一場宣導防治自殺的公益演唱會，以已故歌手Avicii的歌曲為主題，將於十二月五日於瑞典的斯德哥爾摩舉行。

A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of the late star Avicii is being planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm, Sweden.

活動收益將會歸於以Avicii命名的基金會「Tim Bergling Foundation」。這個基金會是由Avicii的家人於2018年四月Avicii因精神疾病自殺後創立。他的熱門歌曲「Wake Me Up」、「Addicted to You」和死後發行的歌曲「SOS」都曾經一舉拿下排行榜舞曲冠軍。

Proceeds will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation, named for the musician who killed himself in April 2018. His songs “Wake Me Up!,” ”Addicted to You” and the “SOS” topped the dance music charts.

這場公益演唱會有許多大牌歌手參與，包括男歌手亞當藍伯特、女歌手芮塔歐拉，兩者皆曾和Avicii合作錄音。許多Avicii經典歌曲將會首次由原唱歌手現場演唱。

The concert will feature many of the singers, including Adam Lambert and Rita Ora, who were on Avicii’s recordings and will be the first time many of them have been performed live.

知名DJ大衛庫塔（David Guetta）與DJ凱戈（Kygo）都將以電子舞曲作為開場表演，炒熱氣氛。

David Guetta and Kygo are among the electronic dance music stars that will perform opening sets.

主辦單位表示，星期四將開賣公益演唱會票。

Organizers said tickets go on sale Thursday.

By AP and The China Post