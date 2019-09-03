Hundreds more migrants from island arrive in northern Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A ship carrying more than 780 asylum seekers who had been in a camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos has arrived in Greece’s northern port of Thessaloniki, as part of government efforts to ease severe overcrowding and tackle a recent increase in new arrivals on the islands.

The ship docked in Thessaloniki Tuesday morning, a day after the arrival of another ship with more than 630 people, mostly Afghan families, who had also been staying in Lesbos’ Moria camp.

Slightly more than half of the new arrivals are being taken to a temporary camp in Nea Kavala, northern Greece, from where authorities said they will be moved next month to a camp currently under construction. The rest will head to other facilities in northern Greece.