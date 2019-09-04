Manpower demand forecast to rise by 36,400 in fourth quarter

TAIPEI (CNA) — The number of positions available in the country’s job market is expected to rise by 36,400 from October to December compared to the third quarter, according to a survey released by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) Tuesday.

The expected increase can be mainly attributed to increased demand for manpower to fill vacancies arising from resignations and retirement, Lo Yi-ling (羅怡玲), head of the MOL’s Department of Statistics, said at a press event to release the survey results.

The higher demand for labor also reflects the fact that the fourth quarter is usually peak season for tech products as well as increased demand for labor as Taiwanese companies based in China invest more in Taiwan as a way of avoiding tariffs imposed by the United States on goods made in that country due to the ongoing trade war, Lo added.

The survey found that 21.85 percent of employers said they would consider increasing their workforce in the final three months of the year, while only 4.35 percent of respondents plan to reduce their labor force, compared with the third quarter.

The manufacturing sector has the highest demand, with an expected workforce increase of 17,200 in the three-month period, followed by the wholesale and retail sector, which wants to hire 4,300 additional staff, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted between July 22 and Aug. 9 among businesses with 30 or more employees, with a total of 3,107 valid samples collected, according to the MOL.

By Wu Hsin-yun and Joseph Yeh