Democrats release climate plans ahead of town hall spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates are releasing their plans to address climate change ahead of a series of town halls on the topic.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Obama Cabinet member Julián Castro laid out their plans on Tuesday. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar released hers over the weekend.

The release of the competing plans comes as issues of climate and the environment have become an animating focus of the Democratic primary.

On Wednesday, Democratic candidates will participate in back-to-back climate town halls in New York hosted by CNN. Last month, liberals demanded that the Democratic Party focus at least one debate on the issue of climate change, but a climate debate resolution was defeated at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting.