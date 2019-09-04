小賈感性告白「 這」行為他悔不當初 | Justin Bieber opens up about his steep fall from grace

【看英文中國郵報學英文】知名流行歌手小賈斯丁(Justin Bieber)日前在instagram上敞開心扉，回顧他如何從備受矚目的青少年歌手走上歧途，成為行為荒謬、惹人非議的人。

Justin Bieber is opening up about a string of “bad decisions” that led him to go from being a beloved teen performer to “the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.”

在他這篇非常私人發文中，他檢視了童年爆紅對他造成的種種影響，包括罹患憂鬱症、 缺乏責任感、嗑藥、對女性不尊重的脫序行徑。年僅十八歲，就擁有百萬美元存款，在現實世界中卻沒有任何專長。

In a very personal and introspective Instagram post , the pop star examines how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, “doing pretty heavy drugs” and becoming disrespectful to women. At age 18, he had “millions in the bank” but “no skills in the real world.”

現年二十五歲的小賈斯汀，在發文中感謝粉絲支持，並說道婚姻和基督信仰讓他的生活重新回歸正軌。

Now 25, Bieber credited the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping turn his life around.

他寫道:「 我花費了多年時間，才從那些糟糕的決定中回頭，重新修復人際關係，並改變自己與人相處的方式。」

He wrote: “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.”