菲律賓拒同婚合法｜Philippine court rejects same-sex marriage legalization

【看英文中國郵報學英文】菲律賓一名男子過去曾向最高法院上訴合法同婚，週二卻遭到菲律賓最高法院駁回此上訴。

Philippine’s highest court rejected a case that pushed for the legalization of same-sex marriage on Tuesday.

名為Jesus Falcis的男子於2015年五月上訴提出修改1987年家庭法，因為此法並沒有明確定義婚姻為一男一女，因此，Falcis表示這條法律侵害了他的權利。

The plaintiff, Jesus Falcis, petitioned in May 2015 to revise the 1987 Family Code which defines a marital contract as between a man and a woman. Falcis said the current law violates his rights.

然而，最高法院最後否決了這個案子，理由是Falcis從未結婚，就算家庭法有所改變，Falcis也無法得到任何益處。

However, the Supreme Court dismissed the case on grounds by saying that Falcis had never tried to get married and therefore would not benefit from any changes in the law.

雖然菲律賓人普遍接納同性伴侶，但因為大多數菲律賓人信仰天主教，導致婚姻平權倡議者在同婚合法化這條路上仍碰到重重阻礙。

Though the Philippines are generally accepting same-sex relationships, advocates still have a hard time lobbying for same-sex marriage legalization, as the majority of the population have Catholic beliefs.

然而，支持LGBT的菲律賓出櫃黨黨主席Danton Remoto向大眾掛保證，這次的挫敗並不會阻止他們繼續為LGBT族群爭取平權。

However, Danton Remoto, chair of an LGBT political party, assures the public that this setback will not prevent the LGBT community in the Philippines from continuing their fight for equality.

By Vivian Hsiao （蕭子瑜）