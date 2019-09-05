虎航攝影比賽 創造屬於你的「視界觀」｜Tigerair Taiwan wants your talent for “Tigertales” photography competition

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣虎航今年舉辦第四屆攝影比賽，邀請來自世界各地的攝影師們投稿，把旅途中美好瞬間記錄下來分享給其他旅人們，獲獎人除了能獲得免費來回機票一張之外，入選作品將刊登在虎航2020年機內雜誌《tigertales》封面。

Taiwanese airline, Tigerair, is holding its fourth yearly photography competition. Photographers from all over the world are invited to submit a photo taken during their travels, and share it with other avid globetrotters. Not only will the winner get a round-trip ticket, but the award-winning photo will also feature in the airline’s 2020 issue of its in-flight magazine, Tigertales.

攝影比賽自2016年起，每年投稿作品餘100件，獲得許多好評。為了讓機上乘客透過雜誌，能夠從不同的視角欣賞屬於每個人的旅遊經驗，此外，也讓更多旅客能透過攝影機，找到每個地點獨一無二的「美」。

Since the competition kicked-off in 2016, it has been highly acclaimed, attracting over 100 submitted photos every year. The project allows for Tigerair’s passengers to enjoy travel experiences from other individual perspectives, and discover the unique beauty of different locations through the camera lens.

這次作品拍攝地點必須為虎航目前有飛航的航點或鄰近城市，其中包括台灣、澳門、韓國三條航線，大邱、釜山、濟洲島，以及日本共十三條航線，函館(北海道)、旭川(北海道)、仙台(東北)、花卷(東北)、茨城(關東)、東京(關東)、名古屋(中部)、小松(北陸)、大阪(關西)、岡山(中國)、福岡(九州)、佐賀(九州)、沖繩、泰國曼谷，菲律賓三條航線宿霧、巴拉望、長灘島。 拍攝時間不限，主題可以是季節、地標、節慶等題材。此外，每位參賽者最多可投稿四次，每次只能投稿一張照片。

This year, contestants are asked to submit photos related to locations frequented by Tigerair’s flight routes, or neighboring cities. Among these include Taiwan, Macao, South Korean cities Daegu and Busan, as well as Jeju Island. Also, its 13 Japanese destinations are Hakodate and Asahikawa (Hokkaido region), Sendai and Hanamaki (Tohoku region), Ibaraki and Tokyo (Kanto region), Nagoya (Chubu region), Komatsu (Hokuriku region), Osaka (Kansai region), Okayama (Chugoku region), Fukuoka and Saga (Kyushu region), and Okinawa. Others include Bangkok, Thailand, and its three Filipino destinations: Cebu, Palawan, and Boracay.

The photo can be taken at any time of the year, and can include any topic, such as seasons, landmarks, festivals, and more. Every participant can submit photos four times, limited to one photo per submission.

有興趣的民眾，可下載攝影比賽的說明書及報名(https://www.tigerairtw.com/images/photocontest2019.pdf)，填妥後連同作品一起投遞至service@icreative.com.tw即可完成報名。

The competition’s manual and registration form can be downloaded below:

https://www.tigerairtw.com/images/photocontest2019.pdf

After completing the form, please send it together with the photo to service@icreative.com.twand your registration will be completed.

報名截止日：2019年11月1日晚間23:59

Registration deadline: 11:59 pm on November 1st, 2019 (Taipei Standard Time)