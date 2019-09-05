Tigerair Taiwan wants your talent for ‘Tigertales’ photography competition

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tigerair is holding its fourth yearly photography competition. Photographers from all over the world are invited to submit a photo taken during their travels and share it with other avid globetrotters.

Not only will the winner get a round-trip ticket, but the award-winning photo will also feature in the airline’s 2020 issue of its in-flight magazine, Tigertales.

Since the competition kicked-off in 2016, it has been highly acclaimed, attracting over 100 submitted photos every year.

The project allows for Tigerair’s passengers to enjoy travel experiences from other individual perspectives, and discover the unique beauty of different locations through the camera lens.

This year, contestants are asked to submit photos related to locations frequented by Tigerair’s flight routes, or neighboring cities. Among these include Taiwan, Macao, South Korean cities Daegu and Busan, as well as Jeju Island.

Also, its 13 Japanese destinations are Hakodate and Asahikawa (Hokkaido region), Sendai and Hanamaki (Tohoku region), Ibaraki and Tokyo (Kanto region), Nagoya (Chubu region), Komatsu (Hokuriku region), Osaka (Kansai region), Okayama (Chugoku region), Fukuoka and Saga (Kyushu region), and Okinawa. Others include Bangkok, Thailand, and its three Filipino destinations: Cebu, Palawan, and Boracay.

The photo can be taken at any time of the year and feature any topic, such as seasons, landmarks, festivals, and more. Every participant can submit photos four times, limited to one photo per submission.

The competition’s manual and registration form can be downloaded below:

https://www.tigerairtw.com/images/photocontest2019.pdf

After completing the form, please send it together with the photo to service@icreative.com.twand your registration will be completed.

Registration deadline: 11:59 pm on Nov. 1, 2019 (Taipei Standard Time)