日本「正名」運動 就是要把姓氏放前面 | Govt wants surname 1st in Roman letters

【看英文中國郵報學英文】日政府有意進行「正名」運動，將羅馬拼音的日文名字順序，改回符合日本傳統的先寫姓氏後寫名字。

The government is coordinating over issuing recommendations to use the Japanese “surname-first” order when names are written in Roman letters.

這項提議由文部科學大臣柴山昌彥及外相河野太郎在五月二十一日於記者會上共同提出。

The idea was proposed by Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Masahiko Shibayama and Foreign Minister Taro Kono at a press conference on May 21.

早在2000年十二月，日本官方語言單位便向政府提議改回姓氏在前。

The ministers have in mind a report submitted in December 2000 by the then Council on National Language, an advisory panel to the education minister.

當時的報告中提到：「人類語言和文化的多樣性應當被認可與使用，若能將姓氏寫在前面會是極好的。」

The report stated that “the diversity of human language and culture should be recognized and put to use by the entire human race,” concluding that “it would be desirable to adopt the surname-first order.”

日本文化部在2000年收到報告後就將中學生的英文教科書改為符合日本傳統的寫法，可惜並未成為主流。

After the Cultural Affairs Agency issued its notice in 2000, all English textbooks used at junior high schools adopted the surname-first order, but the practice did not take root.

不過，在許多官方部門和機構單位中規範要求將名字寫在前面，若要改變這個風俗，就必須從整個體制中的法律開始改起。

On the other hand, at some ministries and agencies, laws and regulations require that documents use the given-name-first order. Changing this would require regulations to be revised or systems to be modified.

和歌山大學(Wakayama University)一名教授Haruo Erikawa指出，日本自明治時代以來採取的西化政策及英文教育對日本文化的影響根深柢固，先寫名字後寫姓氏就是最好的例子。

The order of given name first began to permeate society as a result of the Westernization policies of the mid-Meiji era (1868-1912) and took root through English education, according to Haruo Erikawa, a professor at Wakayama University and chairman of the Society for Historical Studies of English Learning and Teaching in Japan.

自1900年後英文教科書便一直採用西式的名字寫法，早已成為主流習慣。

He said that around the year 1900, English textbooks adopted the given-name-first order, which then became mainstream.

Erikawa指出：「即使文化部重視此事，日本社會長期以來對西方文化的崇拜也非一天兩就能導正的。」

“The Cultural Affairs Agency notice has not permeated because of a long cultural history of ‘admiration of the West,’” Erikawa said.

