YOKOHAMA (The Japan News/ANN) — An eight-car train on the Keikyu Line partially derailed after colliding with a truck at a crossing in Kanagawa Ward, Yokohama, at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Yokohama City Fire Bureau, at least 30 people were taken to the hospital. The crossing is located between Kanagawa-Shinmachi Station and Nakakido Station on the Kekyu Line.