理科太太半年就跌落神壇？ 眾人曝「2原因」 | Reasons behind Li Ke Tai Tai’s popularity drop revealed

【看英文中國郵報學英文】「嗨！大家今天過得好嗎？」這是知名 Youtuber 「理科太太」所有影片的起手式，深具冷靜直率的表情和犀利精準的談吐，讓她頻道在短短成立 8 個月就突破百萬訂閱，不過有網友發現，近日理科太太頻道影片的觀看數大幅下降。

“Hi! Is everyone having a good day?” is the opening line of every video by Li Ke Tai Tai (「理科太太」). The Taiwanese YouTuber took the internet by storm last year and has gained more than one million subscribers within 8 months. However, a netizen has noticed and pointed out that lately she’s been getting significantly fewer views.

理科太太的頻道於 2018 年 6 月創立，其冷靜又兼具犀利的談吐方式，深受廣大民眾喜愛，竄紅的速度相當驚人，而在當時影片的觀看次數幾乎都是 50 萬起跳，些許專訪名人的影片還能破百萬觀看。

Li Ke Tai Tai launched her YouTube channel on June 2018. Her calm facial expression and sharp, on-point style of speaking together build a charming personality that was new and fresh for YouTube viewers. Li Ke Tai Tai quickly gained popularity online. Most of her videos have reached more than 500 thousand views, while those featuring celebrities have more than a million views.

不

過，有網友就在 PTT 指出「理科太太有 110 萬的訂閱，近期 2 、 3 個月的影片，除了遊香港和劉德華的影片有 100 萬的觀看數，其餘影片只有 1 、 20 萬而已，有不少還不到 10 萬的觀看數，半年前才剛捲起旋風，沒想到過氣這麼快，理科太太也太慘了吧！」

However, a post on PTT pointed out that the hype around Li Ke Tai Tai seems to be fading away. The netizen wrote, “Li Ke Tai Tai has one million subscribers, but in the past 2 to 3 months, beside her travel video in Hong Kong and another one featuring celebrity Andy Lau (劉德華), the rest only have between 100 to 200 thousand views, and some of them barely reach that number. It’s only been half a year or so, is her popularity already fading away?”

貼文一出，吸引許多網友紛紛回應「一開始影片真的很有趣，開始業配後都走鐘了」、「演算法改變也有影響啦，很多 Youtuber 都承認有影響」、「業配太母湯了，為拍而拍，後來就不看了」、「演算法加上業配雙雙衝擊」。

Many netizens have responded to the post, leaving comments such as “her contents were great before, but now they’re all sponsored videos,” “maybe YouTube’s algorithm change also plays a role, many YouTubers have felt its effect on the view number,” “now she only makes contents for sponsorship, so I don’t want to watch her videos anymore,” “she’s losing viewers because of both algorithm change and too much advertisement contents.”